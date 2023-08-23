Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Kirk backed up his big payday in Jacksonville last season, leading the Jags with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns -- all career bests. He generated six games of 90-plus receiving yards (seven such games in his first four years). Kirk is ready to double down on that production.

"I definitely feel like there's always something to prove," he said. "I know within myself, there's a lot that I want to prove. I may feel overlooked at times and that's just part of it. It has kind of been the story of my career. I never really lose that edge. I always walk away from a season saying that that wasn't good enough in certain areas. It's still the chip on my shoulder, trying to not only prove to myself, but to this team, to this league, that I can be one of the best in the league consistently.

"Everybody can do it one year. The thing I mainly want to prove to myself is doing it consistently year in and year out."

The addition of Ridley brings explosive playmaking to the Jags' offense, but another target in a crowded room. Kirk isn't fretting how ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ distributes the ball.