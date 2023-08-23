Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Jones and the team have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones “deserves a big contract,” no resolution has been reached. The Chiefs have said they have no intention of trading Jones. He's in the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2020.

And there are no clear-cut signs of progress toward a solution.

"There's been no communication, so I don't know what's gonna go (on) there," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. "But whatever happens, happens.

"If you're not there, the game goes on, right? That's how it works."

Asked if there's a way he could step in on the negotiations, Reid said: "No, not right now there's not. So he's got to … they've got to communicate and do their thing. There's just been no communication, so…"

Skipping the first seven regular-season games would cost Jones approximately $7.6 million -- roughly $1.1 million per game-week check -- plus any additional fines the Chiefs could impose for his absence. The cost for skipping training camp, as agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, is $50,000 per day.