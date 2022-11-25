Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman

In boxing, the cleanest way for a title belt to change hands is simple: The challenger knock outs the champion. Although the fight world officially recognizes a pugilist who swipes the belt by winning on points, in a sport rife with controversy, the triumphant contender can face skepticism if he doesn't drop the incumbent in resounding fashion.

In the NFL, it takes a series of spectacular showings to become the undisputed No. 1 player at a position. And it certainly helps to see the top dogs compete on the same field to fully appreciate when the contender has surpassed the belt holder.

This Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7), the football world will watch Chris Jones take the crown from Aaron Donald as the best defensive tackle in the game today. After sitting in the throne for years, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will relinquish his title to an ascendant Pro Bowler who has taken his game to another level in 2022.

Jones leads all defensive tackles with nine sacks, including seven in the past five games (with at least half a sack in each contest). The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder has also notched 10 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits with a pair of forced fumbles. As PFF's highest-graded defensive tackle -- and No. 2 defensive player overall, behind only Myles Garrett -- Jones has earned rave reviews for his pass-rushing prowess and run-stopping skills. No. 95 has fully arrived as a bona fide game wrecker at age 28.