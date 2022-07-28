Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
The Kansas City Chiefs added some much-needed pass-rushing help.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year contract worth up to $8 million with K.C., per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Dunlap spent 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, collecting 8.5 sacks. The veteran spent his first 11 seasons in Cincinnati, earning 82.5 sacks before a trade to Seattle midway through the 2020 season.
Despite getting up in age, the 33-year-old showed last year he still owns a motor, can pressure the quarterback, and is a good tackler.
After watching Melvin Ingram sign in Miami, the Chiefs entered training camp with a need on the edge. Before adding Dunlap, K.C.'s top two edge rushers were Frank Clark -- who has missed time and failed to generate more than eight sacks in each of three seasons with the Chiefs -- and first-round rookie George Karlaftis. Bringing in Dunlap could inject Kansas City with the type of playmaking it got after importing Ingram midway through 2021.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.