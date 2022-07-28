Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

Dunlap spent 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, collecting 8.5 sacks. The veteran spent his first 11 seasons in Cincinnati, earning 82.5 sacks before a trade to Seattle midway through the 2020 season.

Despite getting up in age, the 33-year-old showed last year he still owns a motor, can pressure the quarterback, and is a good tackler.

After watching Melvin Ingram sign in Miami, the Chiefs entered training camp with a need on the edge. Before adding Dunlap, K.C.'s top two edge rushers were Frank Clark -- who has missed time and failed to generate more than eight sacks in each of three seasons with the Chiefs -- and first-round rookie George Karlaftis. Bringing in Dunlap could inject Kansas City with the type of playmaking it got after importing Ingram midway through 2021.