Week 12 NFL game picks: Pats hand Vikings second straight loss on Thanksgiving night; Titans > Bengals

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Chargers: -220 | Cardinals: +180 SPREAD: Chargers -4.5 | O/U: 47.5





The Chargers have played better the last two weeks despite losing close games to the 49ers and Chiefs. Justin Herbert looks like his old self, and Brandon Staley has come up with some answers for his banged-up defense. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are a mess. Arizona opened November with three straight games against NFC West rivals. Heading into this stretch, on Hard Knocks, Kliff Kingsbury promoted the opportunity to get to first place and save the season. The Cards weren't competitive in two of those games -- embarrassing themselves on and off the field in Mexico -- and now their season is all but over.