Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

No details regarding the incident involving Kugler have been released by the team.

The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which they lost 38-10.

Kugler, 56, had been with the Cardinals since 2019 when he was hired as offensive line coach. Kugler began his NFL coaching career as the Detroit Lions tight ends coach from 2001-2005, and has also been an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.