Ranking contenders for NFC's No. 1 seed: Cowboys, Eagles most trustworthy candidates

For any team, losing to a (presumably lesser) division foe after an 8-0 start to the season would sting. Nearly losing the next week to a team that had appeared to be in disarray not long ago would twist the knife just a bit more.





This, however, happened in Philly. You can imagine the reaction.





But we’re here to calm the masses. The Eagles are the clear-cut favorites to win the No. 1 seed. No, we haven’t been thrilled with the team’s uninspired recent run. Yet there’s one big factor in their corner: math.





They have nine wins. That’s one more than the Vikings, two more than two other NFC contenders (the Cowboys and Giants) and at least three more over the remainder of the field.





That’s a big first advantage.





Then there’s the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Vikings. That takes care of the first big tiebreaker. If the Vikings happen to fall back, the Eagles already have a head-to-head win versus Dallas, and the Giants -- whom the Eagles will play twice in the remaining seven weeks -- are also slumping.





Jalen Hurts and Co. haven’t played their best football recently and surely will need to pick it up. But by dominating early, they’ve been able to put some distance between themselves and the conference field.