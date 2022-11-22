RB Index, Week 12: Cowboys have perfect blueprint for maximizing Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

What makes this tandem so special is the combination of styles. Elliott, 27, is the tough, physical rusher who thrives in short-yardage and goal-line situations at this stage of his career, while Pollard, 25, is an explosive playmaker in both the run and pass games. Having this pair healthy allows each to stay fresh throughout the duration of a game and forces the Cowboys to be balanced. In the loss to Green Bay, when the Cowboys were still without Zeke, Pollard performed well in the run game (22/115/1), but they struggled to close out the game down the stretch.

Again, over the course of their time together in Dallas, Elliott has clearly had the edge over Pollard in total carries. But there is support in the data for adopting more of a committee approach.

Consider the Cowboys are 13-0 in the Elliott era (since 2016) when multiple RBs have 12 or more carries in a game, including 3-0 in 2022. You might be saying: "But MJD, is this only happening when Dallas is playing with the lead and running the ball to control the clock?" I thought you might ask that, and the answer is no. The Cowboys are 7-2 since the start of the 2021 season when multiple RBs have eight or more carries through the first three quarters of a game, including 3-0 in 2022. They've averaged 31.2 points over those nine games, with Zeke scoring 11 TDs.

It's notable that Pollard's per-game carry mark has been steadily creeping up since his rookie year (5.7 in 2019, 6.3 in 2021 and 8.7 in 2021). That trend was continuing before Elliott's injury; even with Elliott dominating the workload from Week 1 to Week 7, Pollard was on pace for a career-high 9.6 carries per game. That figure has jumped to 11.8 heading into Week 12, thanks to Pollard's usage over the past three games. (In terms of how they fit in the passing attack, Elliott has outpaced Pollard in receptions since 2019, hauling in 160 catches vs. Pollard's 103, but Pollard has a healthy per-catch advantage in that span, with 8.5 yards vs. 6.8.)