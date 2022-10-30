Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Filling in for the injured Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard made the most of his fourth-career start with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Totaling 131 rushing yards on a whopping 9.4 yards per carry, Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield and offered a different look for a Cowboys offense that generated season-highs in both points and total yards with him as the primary ball-carrier.

Pollard's career day, of course, rekindled a storyline that has been festering the past few seasons when it comes to who should be the lead back in Dallas, but it doesn't seem as though the pecking order will change in the immediate.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the win that Pollard's showing won't impact Elliott's role going forward.

"There's no argument," Jones said after the game, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver, Zeke's ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and, frankly, Zeke's ability to make big plays are there, and we're going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean he's that integral to our success this year."

Elliott, who missed his first game of the season due to a knee injury, leads the team with 443 yards on 109 attempts (4.1 YPC) and four TDs so far this year. While the veteran's once dominant play has tailed off in recent years, Elliott's exceptional pass-blocking and uncanny awareness both around the goal line and in short-yardage situations has earned the team's trust, which has relegated Pollard to change-of-pace-back duties.

Pollard has flashed great potential ever since his rookie year in 2019. The former fourth-round pick has done so in whatever role he's placed in, whether it be as the Cowboys' main kick returner, serving as a spell to Elliott or getting looks as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

On Sunday, Pollard furthered the argument that his speed and elusiveness in open space needs to be featured more in Dallas. His threat also opened things up for quarterback Dak Prescott, who posted season-high numbers by going 21-of-27 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns (one interception).