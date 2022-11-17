Week 11 NFL game picks: Titans top Packers on Thursday night; Cowboys end Vikings' win streak

WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston)

NRG Stadium (Houston) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX

1 p.m. ET | FOX MONEYLINE: Commanders: -165 | Texans: +140

Commanders: -165 | Texans: +140 SPREAD: Texans +3 | O/U: 40.5





Beating the Eagles on Monday and losing to the Texans on Sunday would feel very Washington. It’s a classic letdown game, and the Commanders' underlying numbers on both sides of the ball are mediocre, at best. Hence, the narrow point spread. I had the Texans winning this contest initially because they’ve been in nearly every game in the fourth quarter, like Washington. Both teams are overdue for some different luck, but "It just seems like something that would happen" is a spurious reason for a pick. Give Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner credit for providing creativity in the running game and scheming open receivers each week.