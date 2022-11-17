2022 NFL playoff picture: Making the case for/against seven fringe teams 

Current playoff positioning: 8th in AFC; 2nd in AFC West.





Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Dolphins, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos.





Case for postseason: On paper, the Chargers have the talent -- if they can get key playmakers like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joey Bosa back for the stretch run. Los Angeles still has stars like Khalil Mack and Austin Ekeler who can make the difference in December. At the most critical position in football, Justin Herbert gives the Bolts a chance in every game, as evidenced by Sunday's close loss in San Francisco that very easily could have been a blowout. Among fringe AFC teams, L.A. has the easiest schedule down the stretch, including five games against clubs with four or fewer victories.





Case against postseason: Another year, another injury-riddled Chargers season. The Bolts can't stay healthy, squandering their potential, and nothing suggests the lousy luck will miraculously change. It feels like the Chargers are more likely to suffer more injuries than get everyone back healthy, though Allen and Williams did return to practice this week. The defensive line has been obliterated, rendering an already-struggling run D inept. Meanwhile, Herbert is throwing to Nos. 3 and 4 targets. It's not a winning formula, particularly with a prime-time date against division-dominating Kansas City on tap.