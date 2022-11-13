Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams

Published: Nov 13, 2022 at 02:57 PM
A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10.

Murray is officially inactive for the Arizona Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Los Angeles Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards.

A game-time decision with a questionable designation, Murray was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but won't be able to go against the rival Rams.

On the other sideline, Los Angeles starter Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol and is inactive against Arizona. John Wolford will start against the Cardinals.

Murray's thrown for 2,168 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 359 yards and another pair of scores through nine games this season. During a Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Murray injured his hamstring but played through it. As seen in the season premiere of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, the usually fleet-footed Murray was slowed by the injury and now it will prevent him from taking the field.

In 2021, Murray was absent for three games due to an ankle sprain. Arizona went 2-1 without Murray and with McCoy starting.

McCoy is in his 12th NFL season and second with the Cardinals. He'll make his season debut on Sunday.

In his career, McCoy is 2-2 as a starter versus the Rams, but hasn't started against the club since it was in St. Louis in the 2014 season (McCoy's Washington squad lost on that day, 24-0).

Arizona has lost two in a row and four of its last five. With the Cardinals' franchise QB on the mend, it's now up to McCoy to lead Arizona back into the win column.

With Stafford out, Wolford will make just the second start in his career after a 2020 Week 17 win, coincidentally also against the Cardinals.

Stafford had never previously missed a game in a Rams uniform, and his last missed start was in 2019 when he was in Detroit, but that streak will end on Sunday.

The Cardinals (3-6) and Rams (3-5) kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

