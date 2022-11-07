NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Sam Darnold (ankle) activated off injured reserve.
COACHING MOVES
- CBs coach Evan Cooper and DL coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks following Sunday's blowout loss to Cincinnati.
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve
- DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- C Jordan Meredith (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- C Brock Hoffman (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) should be able to practice this week after receiving clean results from his follow-up tests on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Jones had inconclusive X-rays following Sunday's game.
- LB Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Lions, Rapoport reported. The pass rusher will undergo an MRI to determine if there's additional damage, Rapoport added. Gary had started all nine of Green Bay's games, totaling six sacks. The fourth-year player was on pace for a career year before suffering the season-ending injury against Detroit.