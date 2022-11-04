Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach

Raise your hand if you expected the Minnesota Vikings to immediately emerge as contenders under first-time head coach Kevin O'Connell. It's Week 9, and the 6-1 Vikes hold a four-game lead in the loss column over the rest of the NFC North. Nobody saw that coming.

While I am in the cluster of football observers who were uncertain about Minnesota's potential coming into this season, I am not surprised the team is flourishing under the direction of a head coach with exceptional communication skills and leadership ability.

As a former counselor with O'Connell at a series of prep football events (Elite 11) in the early 2010s, I watched him work closely with young quarterbacks in a camp environment near the end of his playing career. Although working at a quarterback camp obviously is not the same as leading a NFL team, the job requires a combination of savvy communication, patience and teaching skills. That's how you get high school players to master schemes, footwork and fundamentals. And that's a transferable skill that makes it easier to guide a group of ambitious professionals in 2022. From utilizing various teaching tactics to helping inexperienced players understand complex concepts to whispering sweet nothings in the quarterback's ear to build up his confidence, the experience of coaching high schoolers helped O'Connell learn how to relate to today's players. I really believe that.

Just look at how he helped Justin Jefferson take his game to another level in his third season. After some early-season struggles in which the Pro Bowl pass catcher did not get enough touches, O'Connell made a concerted effort to feed the WR1 a slew of targets throughout October. The Vikings' play-caller scripted in some easy touches on screens, quicks and isolation routes to keep the wideout engaged in the game. In addition, O'Connell incorporated some motions, shifts and different alignments to put Jefferson in a prime position to get the ball against any coverage.