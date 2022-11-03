Week 9 NFL game picks: Eagles stay perfect against Texans on Thursday night; Lions knock off Packers





These would be my top two picks in the "better than their record" Olympics. Both teams could go streaking in the second half of the season -- especially New Orleans, if rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor is as good as he looks and Marshon Lattimore returns to health. It's too early to say the Saints’ defense is back, but the offense is efficient enough and the Superdome will be rocking. I only give the Ravens a slight edge because they might have the best special teams in football, while the Saints might have the worst.