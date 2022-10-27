Week 8 NFL game picks: Ravens knock off Bucs on Thursday night; win streaks end for Giants and Jets





Are the Bengals back or did they just face a Saints defense that majors in giving up big plays and a Falcons defense ranked dead last in pass-defense efficiency down its top two corners? Cincinnati may not even need to find out this week because Cleveland is another dream matchup. As long as Zac Taylor stays aggressive and keeps Joe Burrow passing on early downs, it's hard to imagine the Browns' secondary lasting four quarters without a bunch of big mistakes. And truth be told, there are only so many passing attacks that can take advantage of shoddy defenses in 2022, so I guess that qualifies as back to me.