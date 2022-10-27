Game Picks

Week 8 NFL game picks: Ravens knock off Bucs on Thursday night; win streaks end for Giants and Jets

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 01:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal went 9-5 straight up on his Week 7 picks, bringing his season total to 61-46-1. How will he fare in Week 8? His picks are below.

The lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook are current as of Noon ET on Thursday, Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
4-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-4


Both these teams have changed so much over the last month. The Ravens’ offense is run-blocking well again, but the explosive pass plays are long gone. The Bucs’ famous run defense is suddenly ordinary and Tampa Bay’s station-to-station offense is struggling with miscommunications even to their best receivers. The Bucs’ secondary could fall apart without Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and Carlton Davis (hip). The Ravens have more ways to win because their defense, led by a resurgent Patrick Queen, is playing much better and because Lamar Jackson’s running ability is the most dominant skill in this game. Like it is in most weeks.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-5
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2-5
  • WHERE: Wembley Stadium (London)
  • WHEN: 9:30 a.m. ET | ESPN+
  • MONEYLINE: Broncos: +118 | Jaguars: -140
  • SPREAD: Jaguars -2.5 | O/U: 39.5


London is getting a good example of 2022 football with 9 of the 10 losses by the Jags and Broncos by one score. The Broncos pair the league’s most disappointing offense with perhaps the best defense. Trevor Lawrence has been too erratic to believe he’ll move the ball against Denver’s secondary, but I love how the Jaguars are moving people in the run game. Even with Russell Wilson trending toward playing, I like the Jags to hit just enough field goals in their second home, where they’ve won 4 of their last 6 games. Even Urban Meyer won in London! 

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-4
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-5
  • WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Panthers: +175 | Falcons: -210
  • SPREAD: Panthers +4 | O/U: 41


The Panthers have a realistic chance to be in first place with a win here and a Bucs loss on Thursday night. If P.J. Walker plays as well as he did last week, they can compete in all their division games the rest of the way. Give the Falcons a slight edge because of their running game, but their try-hard defense is not the same without A.J. Terrell or Casey Hayward. I feel stronger about the Falcons keeping this game close than I do about either team winning.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
5-2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-4
  • WHERE: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Bears: +345 | Cowboys: -455
  • SPREAD: Bears +9.5 | O/U: 42.5


Did the Bears offense find something Monday night with more designed runs for Justin Fields? This week is the perfect test, as the Cowboys have the athletes to deal with unpredictability. Fields’ decision making has improved for three straight weeks, as has the defense. The run game was there all along. The Cowboys are steady running the ball, but I didn’t see enough from Dak Prescott in his return to assume a blowout here. 

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
4-3
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
1-5
  • WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Dolphins: -190 | Lions: +158
  • SPREAD: Dolphins -3.5 | O/U: 51.5


The Lions’ young defenders (Hutchinson! Paschal! Okudah!) are showing signs of life just in time for the offense to crash back down to earth. As usual, it’d be nice to know which Lions skill-position players are suiting up before predicting a score. But Jared Goff’s tendence to make killer mistakes against versatile, blitz-heavy defenses like the Dolphins’ is enough to pick against the home team either way. 

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-4
  • WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Cardinals: +158 | Vikings: -190
  • SPREAD: Vikings -3.5 | O/U: 49


Everything about the Vikings’ statistical profile screams average, not 5-1 ... except field position. They are first in average starting field position and second in opponent’s average starting field position, which makes them the ‘85 Bears of field position teams. DeAndre Hopkins helps the Cardinals make more sense here, but it feels too early to trust them. The only prediction I feel comfortable with considering these two unpredictable, streaky teams: CHAOS. 

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2-4
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2-5
  • WHERE: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Raiders: -125 | Saints: +105
  • SPREAD: Raiders -1.5 | O/U: 49.5


The Saints have the NFL’s worst turnover margin by far (-10) and they are giving up more big plays than any team over the last four weeks. That’s a rough combination entering a game against the Raiders, who are averaging 33 points over their last three games. I was all set to pick the Saints as home underdogs until seeing that Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry and starting tight end Adam Trautman were all still out of practice on Wednesday. Keeping Andy Dalton at quarterback feels like a plus, but it’s hard to trust either side of the ball for the Saints. 

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
3-4
New York Jets
New York Jets
5-2
  • WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Patriots: -140 | Jets: +118
  • SPREAD: Patriots -2.5 | O/U: 40.5


Bill Belichick’s teams usually play their best against the Jets, against struggling quarterbacks and after devastating losses. That all works in their favor this week, but Belichick has never dealt with a self-created quarterback mess quite like this one. Mac Jones gives the Patriots the highest ceiling and the team’s apparent vote of confidence in him should help, especially against this rugged Jets pass rush. Still, the loss of Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker further depletes an offense struggling to find anything that works. Expect a lot of defense. 

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
6-0
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2-5
  • WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Steelers: +400 | Eagles: -550
  • SPREAD: Steelers +11 | O/U: 43


Najee Harris showed signs of life last week and will need to be better this time. That’s because James Bradberry and Darius Slay have developed into the best cornerback tandem in football, the rare duo that matches up just fine with the Steelers’ wideouts downfield. T.J. Watt could be back and every Steelers loss except the one to Buffalo has basically come down to the final possession, so I’m not expecting a lopsided result. 

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
4-2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-4-1
  • WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston)
  • WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Titans: -140 | Texans: +118
  • SPREAD: Titans -2.5 | O/U: 40.5


Every Titans game feels like a dare to Ryan Tannehill: How little help can you possibly get from your offensive line and receivers and still survive? He keeps surviving, but an ankle injury kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Building early leads and barely holding on with Derrick Henry is a fine enough recipe, however, in the AFC South. Even when Davis Mills has a terrific game like last week, Lovie Smith’s defense shows it has taken a step back this season. 

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
3-4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-3-1
  • WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
  • WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Commanders: +126 | Colts: -150
  • SPREAD: Commanders +3 | O/U: 39.5


Sam Ehlinger looked spicy in the preseason. It’s true! Jonathan Taylor also looked good last week. The Colts picked a fine week to break in a new quarterback, yet the matchup still worries me. Washington has a pass rush and the Colts don’t have any pass protection. It’s hard to feel confident picking either team here, but the Colts’ offensive problems feel bigger than one position. 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
3-4
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-3
  • WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
  • WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: 49ers: -125 | Rams: +105
  • SPREAD: 49ers -1.5 | O/U: 43


The only Rams victory against the 49ers in their last eight meetings required a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback in the NFC Championship Game with Jimmy Garoppolo playing through a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. The 49ers bum-rushed the Rams less than a month ago by blitzing Matthew Stafford, giving this game annoying timing. Los Angeles coming in fresh off a bye week should help, but the Rams' offense remains undercooked until proven otherwise.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
4-3
New York Giants
New York Giants
6-1
  • WHERE: Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Giants: +140 | Seahawks: -165
  • SPREAD: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 44.5


The Seahawks are catching Big Blue at the right time. It's the Giants' second straight long road trip and they just lost two offensive linemen. DK Metcalf's injury will limit Seattle's offense, but Jacksonville proved again that the best way to attack New York coordinator Wink Martindale's blitzing defense is to run right at it. The Giants allow a league-worst 5.7 yards per carry. Pitting that against the Seahawks' scorching rookie RB, Kenneth Walker III, is rough.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
5-1
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-4
  • WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
  • WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, Universo
  • MONEYLINE: Packers: +400 | Bills: -550
  • SPREAD: Bills -11.5 | O/U: 47.5


Aaron Rodgers' statement that this matchup may be exactly what the Packers need rings hollow. If a two-game losing streak wasn't inspiration to magically try harder, why would taking a three-game losing streak into a game against a tougher opponent do the trick? It's not about the adversaries. It's about Green Bay's faulty coaching on defense and personnel on offense. This should be another reality check for Rodgers that a "tick" better won't be enough.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
4-3
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2-5


Are the Bengals back or did they just face a Saints defense that majors in giving up big plays and a Falcons defense ranked dead last in pass-defense efficiency down its top two corners? Cincinnati may not even need to find out this week because Cleveland is another dream matchup. As long as Zac Taylor stays aggressive and keeps Joe Burrow passing on early downs, it's hard to imagine the Browns' secondary lasting four quarters without a bunch of big mistakes. And truth be told, there are only so many passing attacks that can take advantage of shoddy defenses in 2022, so I guess that qualifies as back to me.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Jaguars end Giants' win streak; Chiefs bounce back against 49ers

Will the struggling Jaguars cool off the red-hot Giants? Can the Chiefs bounce back on the road against the 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 7 game.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night

Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Surging Cowboys upset Rams; Ravens top Bengals on Sunday night

Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a fourth straight win, this time in the Rams' house? Who takes Sunday night's AFC North showdown: Cincinnati or Baltimore? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 5 game.

news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Bills bounce back in Baltimore; Eagles edge out Jaguars to remain perfect

Will the Bills bounce back in a tough trip to Baltimore? Can the Eagles remain unbeaten? Who wins the must-see showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 4 game.

news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Cowboys deal Giants first loss

Will the shorthanded Buccaneers find a way to win against the Packers? Can the Cowboys earn a victory for a second straight week without Dak Prescott? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 game.

news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Buccaneers edge out Saints; Steelers drop Patriots to 0-2

Can the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers exorcise recent demons against the rival Saints? Will the Patriots fall to 0-2 in Pittsburgh? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 game.

news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Vikings nip Packers; Seahawks surprise Russell Wilson-led Broncos

Can the Vikings defend their home field in an NFC North showdown with the mighty Packers? Is Broncos QB Russell Wilson in for a rough return to Seattle? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.

news

NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI

Can Joe Burrow's Bengals repeat their previous success against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs? Will the Rams outlast the 49ers after being swept in the regular season? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks for the AFC and NFC title games.

news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Rams and Bills knock out last year's Super Bowl teams

Last season's Super Bowl teams -- the Buccaneers and Chiefs -- are both in action on Sunday. Will either make it past the Divisional Round? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Cowboys edge past 49ers; Rams cruise by reeling Cardinals

What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Who'll win the rubber match between the Rams and Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE