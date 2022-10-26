RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

2022 stats: 6 games | 111 att | 633 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 6 rush TD | 20 rec | 141 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost





"Houston, we have a problem, and it's Josh Jacobs." -- the Texans, probably





Jacobs has been on fire over his last three games, racking up 441 rush yards in that span, including 143 rush yards and 3 rush touchdowns against the Texans.