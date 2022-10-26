Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Published: Oct 26, 2022 at 07:25 PM Updated: Oct 26, 2022 at 08:22 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Elliott is dealing with a knee sprain and did not practice on Wednesday.

Should Elliott be inactive for Sunday's game, which would be his first missed game since Week 15 of the 2020 season, tailback Tony Pollard would likely see an increase in touches.

Elliott had 15 carries for 57 yards in Dallas' 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

With quarterback Dak Prescott having just returned for the Cowboys last week, losing Elliott would be another blow for a Dallas offense ranked just 22nd in points scored and 29th in yards.

However, it will give offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Cowboys a chance to give Pollard the lion's share of touches out of the backfield, which many have been clamoring to see.

