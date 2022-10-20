RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason

After an electric rookie campaign, injuries derailed the former No. 2 overall pick's production for multiple years. While he played in 13 games last season, he amassed just 856 scrimmage yards while averaging a scant 3.7 yards per carry. Thankfully, the old Saquon is back in 2022.





Barkley is doing everything -- and then some -- for a Giants team that has shockingly sprinted out to a 5-1 start. The fifth-year pro has recaptured the form and magic of his 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, as he leads the league in carries (119), touches (140) and scrimmage yards (771). A healthy Barkley has made all the difference for QB Daniel Jones -- who's also in a contract year -- and Big Blue's offense as a whole. The Giants and their fans are remembering what it's like to have good football in New York. It doesn't happen without Barkley.