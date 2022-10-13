Ground Index

Presented By

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

Published: Oct 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey.

The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.

While they could certainly use McCaffrey's services, you won't see the Arizona Cardinals (2-3), Los Angeles Rams (2-3) or Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on this list. I believe each has more pressing areas to address than running back. That said, I wouldn't be surprised to see these teams at least kick the tires on a potential deal in the coming weeks.

Now, let's get to my list of four teams that should inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the deadline.

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
4-1

The Bills are in position to make a run at a championship, and they should be willing to go all in. The next step is making a splash move -- not for Odell Beckham Jr., but for McCaffrey. I realize Buffalo ranks first in yards heading into Week 6, but it ranks 14th in rushing. The Panthers' running back would better suit the Bills' offense because he can help control the clock. McCaffrey's skill set meshes perfectly in the Bills' scheme as a playmaker in the pass game and on the ground. I believe he'd be a guy who can get the Bills over the playoff hump -- just like Beckham did for the Rams last season.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
4-1

The Chiefs have the top-ranked scoring offense despite parting with Tyreek Hill in the offseason, but McCaffrey could be the truly explosive element the attack has been missing. Sure, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are getting the job done, combining for 7 scrimmage TDs in 5 games, but just imagine McCaffrey in the backfield. With McCaffrey lining up behind Patrick Mahomes, defenses would be forced to honor the run game, making Andy Reid's offense that much more difficult to stop. The Chiefs' 18th-ranked run game would benefit from adding another versatile runner and their top-five passing attack would welcome another elusive playmaker who can win matchups out of the backfield, in the slot or out wide. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-2

This feels like the least likely destination for McCaffrey of the four teams listed here, with the Bucs also in the NFC South. However, there's no doubt Tom Brady and the Bucs would welcome a versatile playmaker like McCaffrey. Tampa Bay's offense has been plagued by injuries this season, with players constantly going in and out of the lineup. No offense to Leonard Fournette, who has stepped up in the pass game and leads the Bucs with 26 receptions this season, but Brady desperately needs a third-down back. McCaffrey averaged 101 receptions in his first three seasons -- the only instances when he's played a full regular season. He would provide Brady with another checkdown option and threat to take a 5-yard route 70 yards to the house. McCaffrey would slide seamlessly into Byron Leftwich's offense and give the Bucs a two-headed monster in the backfield.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
5-0

Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, but do you remember the Panthers' offense when Cam Newton was paired with McCaffrey early in the running back's career? They just shredded opponents on the ground. We could see that type of success for Philadelphia if McCaffrey were to link up with Hurts, the center of the Eagles' run game with 6 rush TDs and 4 games with 10-plus carries this season. Adding McCaffrey to an Eagles offense that features A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert would open up so many possibilities. This offense would be explosive.

Top 15 running backs

Former NFL rushing leader and NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew will survey all running backs and rank his top 15 each week of the 2022 season. His rankings are based on this season's efforts alone. Here is MJD's list heading into Week 6.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from last week's rankings.

Rank
1
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns · Year 5

2022 stats: 5 games | 98 att | 593 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 7 rush TD | 6 rec | 37 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


At this point, the pole position in my list is Chubb's to lose. He's playing at an elite level right now, with his latest performance being a 134-yard, two-TD effort on the ground. Chubb leads the league in rush yards and rushing touchdowns.

Rank
2
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · Year 5

2022 stats: 5 games | 97 att | 533 rush yds | 5.5 ypc | 3 rush TD | 18 rec | 143 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


I said earlier this season that Saquon was back to old form. That is still true in mid-October. Watching him dice up the Packers' defense live in London, I was in awe of the highlight reel he put together: a 41-yard run, a 41-yard catch and run, and a TD run out of the Wildcat formation. He did it all. He'll have to do it again against another top team on Sunday.

Rank
3
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers · Year 6

2022 stats: 5 games | 72 att | 324 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 2 rush TD | 26 rec | 188 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


It's been a rough week for the Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule after falling to 1-4 on the season, but McCaffrey is on a tear. Against the 49ers, he led the team in targets (12) and receptions (seven) amassing 104 total yards, including a 19-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play. 

Rank
4
1
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · Year 7

2022 stats: 5 games | 104 att | 408 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 5 rush TD | 10 rec | 121 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


It's been nice to see Henry get into a consistent habit of running over people again. (Sorry, Commanders.) He got a 30-touch workload that included two goal-line touchdowns in the Titans' third straight victory. Tennessee is now in first place in the AFC South.

Rank
5
4
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · Year 1

2022 stats: 5 games | 86 att | 412 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 3 rush TD | 13 rec | 57 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


I was getting flashbacks of Marshawn Lynch's Beast Quake when watching Pierce against the Jaguars. The rookie forced 13 missed tackles on rushes, the most by any player in a game this season, per Pro Football Focus. Pierce dragged numerous defenders (seriously, it seemed like 10 guys) during a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped set up his go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run

Rank
6
7
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers · Year 6

2022 stats: 5 games | 61 att | 313 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 3 rush TD | 31 rec | 214 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Ekeler earned this massive jump in the rankings this week. The man went total rock star against the Browns: 16 carries, 173 rush yards, two total touchdowns. By the way, he averaged an absurd 10.8 yards per carry.

Rank
7
3
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · Year 4

2022 stats: 5 games | 91 att | 490 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 3 rush TD | 17 rec | 129 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


We've had back-to-back weeks of Josh McDaniels fully utilizing Jacobs. I love to see it. He posted a season-high 154 rush yards against the Chiefs on Monday night. This should be an indication that the Raiders need to stick to their run game and let Jacobs eat.

Rank
8
4
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
Philadelphia Eagles · Year 4

2022 stats: 4 games | 72 att | 356 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 3 rush TD | 8 rec | 35 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Sanders came back down to earth in Week 5 as the Eagles relied heavily on Jalen Hurts in the run game. That will happen from time to time, but Sanders is still a dangerous weapon in the open field. 

Rank
9
3
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · Year 6

2022 stats: 5 games | 61 att | 390 rush yds | 6.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 14 rec | 98 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


The Giants' tough run defense did no favors for Jones and Co. He should be able to bounce back at home this week against the Jets, as he's averaged 7.8 yards per carry with 3 total TDs in 2 games at Lambeau Field this season.

Rank
10
1
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings · Year 6

2022 stats: 5 games | 81 att | 373 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 3 rush TD | 11 rec | 74 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


In a tight contest against Chicago, the Vikings followed through with a very balanced attack. Cook contributed with 121 total yards and a pair of TDs. I would like to see him get a 100-yard rushing game on the stat sheet, but having three out of five games with 90-plus rushing yards this season isn't too bad either.

Rank
11
NR
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Year 6

2022 stats: 5 games | 74 att | 280 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 26 rec | 194 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Fournette has been a bruising, clock-consuming back for much of the season. Last week, though, he put up wide receiver-type numbers with 10 receptions, 83 receiving yards and one touchdown. He now has more receiving TDs than rushing TDs on the season. Go figure.

Rank
12
NR
Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
San Francisco 49ers · Year 5

2022 stats: 5 games | 74 att | 375 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 2 rush TD | 8 rec | 70 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Wilson has been great when filling in for injured teammate Elijah Mitchell. Benefiting from Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, Wilson quietly ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing through Week 5.

Rank
13
NR
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
New York Jets · Year 1

2022 stats: 5 games | 56 att | 275 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 2 rush TD | 17 rec | 213 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


The second-round pick is off to an extremely promising start, leading the league with 6.7 yards per touch (min. 70 touches) entering Week 6. In fact, Hall and Saquon Barkley are the youngest players since at least 1950 to post 250-plus rush yards and 200-plus receiving yards over their first 5 career games, per NFL Research.

Rank
14
2
James Robinson
James Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars · Year 3

2022 stats: 5 games | 69 att | 286 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 3 rush TD | 8 rec | 45 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Robinson had such a strong start to the season, then the Jaguars decided to not feed him the ball, as he's averaging just 9 carries per game over the last two weeks. To make things even more bleak, they have another divisional game on tap against the Colts' rushing defense, which ranks fourth in the league.

Rank
15
8
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts · Year 3

2022 stats: 4 games | 81 att | 328 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 1 rush TD | 9 rec | 44 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Despite missing last week's game due to an ankle injury, Taylor is still a top-15 running back in terms of rushing yards this season. If he's able to return against the Jaguars on Sunday, a good performance versus the league's sixth-best run defense could have Taylor moving in the right direction on this list again. 

DROPPED OUT: Khalil Herbert, Bears (previously No. 8); Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (No. 14); Jamaal Williams (No. 15).

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of the 2022 season. Who's No. 1? Where does Texans rookie Dameon Pierce land in the pecking order?

news

RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games

Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at three teams being held back by lackluster run games. Plus, he provides his updated running back rankings.

news

RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew addresses a concerning trend and provides an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs -- including a new No. 1! -- ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights two rushers who appear to be BACK after several down years and another who he's not quite sold on after a good Week 1 outing. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the top 15 RBs in the league.

news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2022's top 10 leading rushers

Will Derrick Henry reclaim his spot at the top of the rushing ranks? Can Jonathan Taylor win his second consecutive rushing title? Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2022's top 10 leading rushers ahead of Week 1.

news

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of the top players in today's NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?

news

RB Index: Eight running backs deserving of Hall of Fame recognition

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced next week, and while each finalist is certainly deserving of the honor, not one is a running back. Maurice Jones-Drew aims to right that wrong, identifying eight RBs who have earned a gold jacket.

news

RB Index: Four of NFL's top 10 ball-carriers will be featured on Championship Sunday

Maurice Jones-Drew scans the NFL and reveals his top 10 ball-carriers, a list that includes four players who will be featured on Championship Sunday.

news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Trust -- especially in those who have the ball in their hands -- goes a long way at this point of the season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round whom HE trusts most.

news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.

news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE