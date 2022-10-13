Week 6 NFL game picks: Bears top Commanders on Thursday night; Chiefs edge out Bills

WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

4:05 p.m. ET | FOX MONEYLINE: Panthers: +360 | Rams: -480

Panthers: +360 | Rams: -480 SPREAD: Panthers +10 | O/U: 41





Carolina's defense has the personnel to help Steve Wilks stay competitive as interim head coach, if the Panthers are healthy enough. Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods are names to watch on the injury report. The Rams’ offense is broken enough up front to worry about any opponent, but this is one game where the Rams’ defense should be able to make enough plays -- probably against Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker -- to earn a victory on its own. However, a spread of 10 points for the Rams against any team is way too much.