NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, and his status will be more clear later in the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- RB Darrel Williams has a sprained knee and will be out this week, per Rapoport.
- RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring) has been placed on the IR, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- RB Corey Clement (practice squad), per Rapoport and Pelissero
- RB Ty'Son Williams (practice squad), per Rapoport and Pelissero
INJURIES
- LB Deion Jones (shoulder) designated for return from injured reserve. Jones was traded to Cleveland from Atlanta on Monday.
SIGNINGS
- TE Miller Forristall (practice squad)
WAIVERS
SIGNINGS
- TE Jordan Akins (from practice squad), per Rapoport, per Akins' agents.
SIGNINGS
- OL John Miller (from practice squad)
- DL Corey Peters (from practice squad)
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (practice squad)
- LB Rashod Berry (practice squad)
INJURIES
- G Ben Bartch's knee injury is season-ending, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play or be active on Sunday versus the Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. He will work on throwing and individual drills during practice Wednesday.
- WR Tyreek Hill (foot) will be practicing Wednesday "without a boot", per McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- CB Duke Dawson (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jason Huntley (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- CB Quandre Mosely (practice squad)