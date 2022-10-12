Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 11:14 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, and his status will be more clear later in the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • RB Darrel Williams has a sprained knee and will be out this week, per Rapoport.
  • RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring) has been placed on the IR, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.


SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Deion Jones (shoulder) designated for return from injured reserve. Jones was traded to Cleveland from Atlanta on Monday.


SIGNINGS


WAIVERS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-3-1

SIGNINGS

  • TE Jordan Akins (from practice squad), per Rapoport, per Akins' agents.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-3-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • G Ben Bartch's knee injury is season-ending, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play or be active on Sunday versus the Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. He will work on throwing and individual drills during practice Wednesday.
  • WR Tyreek Hill (foot) will be practicing Wednesday "without a boot", per McDaniel.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 1-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-2-0

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Steelers. His brother, Dalvin, said he always keeps tabs on his younger sibling, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE