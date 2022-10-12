NFL's eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022

Trade compensation: traded to Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 conditional second-round pick, along with a swap of 2022 second-round draft picks





A day after the Commanders lost to the Titans at home, Ron Rivera was asked why other NFC East teams (all 4-1 or better) are ahead in the division at this point.





He responded: "Quarterback. ... this is a quarterback-driven league and if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they've been able to build it around a specific quarterback."





He continued to say he did not regret bringing in Wentz in the offseason, and then on Tuesday, he apologized to Wentz and the rest of the team for his initial comments. In Sunday's loss, Wentz seemed to put his team in position to win the game with an 18-play, 87-yard drive. Unfortunately, it ended with him throwing an interception on the Titans' 2-yard line with 6 seconds remaining. Wentz has folded in big moments throughout his career, so I'm not exactly shocked it happened again.





After a bumpy end to his five-year tenure with Philadelphia, Wentz seemed to be in the ideal situation with the Colts in 2021. He was back with his former coach (Frank Reich) in a familiar system and with an Indianapolis team that featured a top-tier run game and above-average defense. Still, he couldn't get it done. I find myself asking why Washington thought it was going to get a better result with Wentz as their quarterback. His apparent lack of confidence in the pocket and inability to get through his reads quickly have hindered his development. Honestly, it seems to me that playing the quarterback position doesn't come naturally for him -- as evidenced by his constant jumping around in the pocket. Perhaps things will improve with Brian Robinson's return in the run game, but we know what Wentz is. I'm afraid it's that simple.