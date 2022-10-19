NFL's five best offseason trades/free-agent signings: Unbeaten Eagles struck gold on pair of savvy pickups

New contract: one year, $7.25 million with $2.5 million available via incentives.





Philadelphia had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season, allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete a robust 69.4 percent of passes (tied for dead last in the NFL). This season, the Eagles are allowing QBs to complete just 56.8 percent of their passes (second-best in the league). The additions of Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson have turned Philly's secondary into one of the team's strengths. Bradberry, specifically, has played extremely well opposite Darius Slay with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a TD, and a league-high nine pass breakups. He's also allowing an opposing passer rating of just 35.4 when targeted.





After betting on himself with a one-year deal in May, Bradberry could be set to cash in this coming offseason.