Mike Tomlin open to all remedies after Steelers 'smashed' by Bills in Kenny Pickett's first start

While the points were scarce, the offense did seem to move the ball better with Pickett than it had in the team's first four somnolent games with Mitch Trubisky starting, even though the Bills entered Week 5 with the top overall defense and the top passing defense in the league. Pickett was 34 of 52 for 327 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. But the Steelers were 0 of 4 in the red zone and it was plain that the Steelers' one-dimensional offense did Pickett no favors. The Bills knew what was coming and were prepared to stop it. Incredibly, the Steelers dominated the time of possession by more than 12 minutes, with nothing but frustration to show for it.

The first drive of the second half summed up the day for the Steelers and Pickett. They were already trailing 31-3, but at halftime, they talked about wanting to score a touchdown to start the third quarter. The Steelers put together a long drive, beginning with a 23-yard pass from Pickett to Diontae Johnson on the right sideline and moving all the way to the Bills' 17-yard line. And then Pickett was sacked and he threw two incompletions, including one on fourth down and the Steelers were left with no points. It was, Pickett said later, the MO all day.

"We didn't put points up, that's the number one thing," Pickett said. "I felt we moved the ball, but we couldn't finish. We have to get that fixed quickly."

Pickett said he had dreamed of his first start since he first picked up a football and he was excited to play. If the Steelers are looking for a sign of hope, it is that as overwhelming as the loss was, Pickett did not seem overwhelmed by the moment or the daunting assignment he had.

"I felt comfortable," he said. "I knew where to go with the football. The game wasn't moving too fast for me. We just weren't consistent throughout. There was a lot of points left out there."

That is small comfort for the Steelers, who are 1-4 and in the middle of a schedule gauntlet that surely was nobody's idea of an ideal time to insert a rookie. But this transition was never going to be easy, and Trubisky's hesitant performance forced the Steelers to rip the Band-Aid off on a season that might be the first in the Tomlin era that ends with a losing record. In other seasons, Tomlin has steered his team to wins despite drama and injuries and a fading Ben Roethlisberger. Now, he faces what might be a long season and many difficult decisions to position the team for the future around a young quarterback. The Bills were in that spot not that many years ago.