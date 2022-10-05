NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2022 season: Multiple reps for Jets, Packers, Seahawks, three others

With the 2022 NFL regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
Gardner is already establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position. He has an uncanny knack for locating and playing the ball down the field.
Olave is such a graceful route runner. He is consistently creating separation at all three levels of the defense.
Walker, the first overall pick of this year's draft, is a dominant run defender and he’s already showing growth as a pass rusher.
I saw Lloyd play in person against the Chargers in Week 3 and he was the best player on the field that day (7 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 interception). He has incredible instincts and range.
Wilson is ultra-twitched up and he’s already provided a pivotal touchdown catch in a comeback victory for the Jets. He has the look of a true No. 1 wideout.
Hutchinson has brought his trademark tenacity and toughness to the Lions. They don’t have nearly enough talent on defense right now, but he has performed at a very solid level.
London was sidelined for most of August due to injury, but he hasn’t missed a beat since being inserted into the lineup. He is an incredibly nimble route runner for his size (6-foot-4, 213 pounds).
Hall is quickly emerging as the Jets’ main runner (team-high 38 carries for 178 yards) and he’s provided plenty of value in the passing game, as well (15 catches for 113 yards). He’s getting better every week, and I get the sense he’s on the verge of a monster game in the near future.
Pitre had an unbelievable performance against the Bears in Week 3 (8 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovered). He has excellent range in the back end against the pass. Also, he’s a dynamic blitzer and alley-filler against the run.
Pierce is going to end up being one of the steals of the 2022 draft. He is a violent runner with exceptional play speed and balance.
Dotson had the best hands in the draft class, and he’s picked up right where he left off at Penn State.
Walker has been very productive and his size/speed combination jumps off the screen.
Jones lacks ideal size (5-11, 175), but his mix of instincts and ball skills has been impressive.
Woolen landed in the perfect place to maximize his talents. Pete Carroll has made a very successful career out of developing tall, rangy cornerbacks.
Linderbaum has been a dependable starter for the Ravens. He plays with excellent quickness and strength in the run game.
Doubs has quickly emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets (team-high 19 catches). He has the speed to get vertical, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised with his route polish, as well.
Brisker is a very active defender and he’s always around the ball. I love his toughness in the middle of the field.
Johnson has been very disruptive against both the run and pass. He has earned an increased role in the Jets’ defense.
Johnson's had a couple hiccups in pass protection, but he can really uproot and drive defenders in the run game.
Rodriguez is very instinctive, and I’ve been impressed with his lateral mobility against the run.
Elam is a big, physical cornerback and he’s rarely out of position. He hasn’t had many opportunities to make plays on the ball, but he’s getting the job done.
Smith is still raw, but he’s flashed elite ability in both the run and pass game. He’s very quick-footed and he’s a finisher.
Pickens, coming off his first career 100-yard game, has produced a couple “wow” highlights for the Steelers. He has extraordinary body control down the field.
Lucas has been a solid plug-and-play starter at right tackle for the Seahawks. He gives a little ground versus power rushers, but he always stays attached.
Pacheco has provided some explosiveness to the Chiefs’ backfield. He’s an aggressive runner and has taken advantage of the space created by the threat Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack pose to defenses.