Analysis

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2022 season: Multiple reps for Jets, Packers, Seahawks, three others

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 02:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2022 NFL regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

Rank
1
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
New York Jets · CB

Gardner is already establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position. He has an uncanny knack for locating and playing the ball down the field.

Related Links

Rank
2
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints · WR

Olave is such a graceful route runner. He is consistently creating separation at all three levels of the defense. 

Rank
3
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars · OLB

Walker, the first overall pick of this year's draft, is a dominant run defender and he’s already showing growth as a pass rusher. 

Rank
4
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

I saw Lloyd play in person against the Chargers in Week 3 and he was the best player on the field that day (7 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 interception). He has incredible instincts and range. 

Rank
5
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets · WR

Wilson is ultra-twitched up and he’s already provided a pivotal touchdown catch in a comeback victory for the Jets. He has the look of a true No. 1 wideout. 

Rank
6
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions · DE

Hutchinson has brought his trademark tenacity and toughness to the Lions. They don’t have nearly enough talent on defense right now, but he has performed at a very solid level. 

Rank
7
Drake London
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons · WR

London was sidelined for most of August due to injury, but he hasn’t missed a beat since being inserted into the lineup. He is an incredibly nimble route runner for his size (6-foot-4, 213 pounds). 

Rank
8
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
New York Jets · RB

Hall is quickly emerging as the Jets’ main runner (team-high 38 carries for 178 yards) and he’s provided plenty of value in the passing game, as well (15 catches for 113 yards). He’s getting better every week, and I get the sense he’s on the verge of a monster game in the near future.  

Rank
9
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans · S

Pitre had an unbelievable performance against the Bears in Week 3 (8 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovered). He has excellent range in the back end against the pass. Also, he’s a dynamic blitzer and alley-filler against the run. 

Rank
10
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · RB

Pierce is going to end up being one of the steals of the 2022 draft. He is a violent runner with exceptional play speed and balance. 

Rank
11
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Washington Commanders · WR

Dotson had the best hands in the draft class, and he’s picked up right where he left off at Penn State. 

Rank
12
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers · LB

Walker has been very productive and his size/speed combination jumps off the screen. 

Rank
13
Jack Jones
Jack Jones
New England Patriots · CB

Jones lacks ideal size (5-11, 175), but his mix of instincts and ball skills has been impressive. 

Rank
14
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks · CB

Woolen landed in the perfect place to maximize his talents. Pete Carroll has made a very successful career out of developing tall, rangy cornerbacks. 

Rank
15
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens · C

Linderbaum has been a dependable starter for the Ravens. He plays with excellent quickness and strength in the run game. 

Rank
16
Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers · WR

Doubs has quickly emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets (team-high 19 catches). He has the speed to get vertical, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised with his route polish, as well. 

Rank
17
Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker
Chicago Bears · S

Brisker is a very active defender and he’s always around the ball. I love his toughness in the middle of the field. 

Rank
18
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
New York Jets · DE

Johnson has been very disruptive against both the run and pass. He has earned an increased role in the Jets’ defense. 

Rank
19
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Los Angeles Chargers · OG

Johnson's had a couple hiccups in pass protection, but he can really uproot and drive defenders in the run game. 

Rank
20
Malcolm Rodriguez
Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions · LB

Rodriguez is very instinctive, and I’ve been impressed with his lateral mobility against the run. 

Rank
21
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Buffalo Bills · CB

Elam is a big, physical cornerback and he’s rarely out of position. He hasn’t had many opportunities to make plays on the ball, but he’s getting the job done. 

Rank
22
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys · OT

Smith is still raw, but he’s flashed elite ability in both the run and pass game. He’s very quick-footed and he’s a finisher. 

Rank
23
George Pickens
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers · WR

Pickens, coming off his first career 100-yard game, has produced a couple “wow” highlights for the Steelers. He has extraordinary body control down the field. 

Rank
24
Abraham Lucas
Abraham Lucas
Seattle Seahawks · OT

Lucas has been a solid plug-and-play starter at right tackle for the Seahawks. He gives a little ground versus power rushers, but he always stays attached. 

Rank
25
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs · RB

Pacheco has provided some explosiveness to the Chiefs’ backfield. He’s an aggressive runner and has taken advantage of the space created by the threat Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack pose to defenses. 

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 5 underdogs: Can Cowboys overwhelm Rams? Bengals to keep rolling against Ravens?

Will Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense be too much for Matthew Stafford and the Rams to deal with? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10

There's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB Index. Plus, Geno Smith skyrockets all the way into the top 10. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Three players who can rebound after slow first quarter of season

David Carr discusses three players who can rebound after a slow start. Plus, he updates his Offensive Player Rankings at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL regular season. Who makes the top-15 list?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10

Parity remains a king in the NFL, making the Power Rankings an arduous undertaking. What is the pecking order at the quarter mark of the 2022 season? Dan Hanzus provides the full rundown, 1 through 32, with the 49ers re-entering the top five.

news

The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles' Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL's top defender?

Jeffri Chadiha sits down with Jalen Hurts to discuss what the Eagles QB shares with Tom Brady and much more. Plus, is the Cowboys' Micah Parsons the best defensive player in the NFL? Those are just two of the topics covered in this week's edition of The First Read.

news

NFL contenders or pretenders? Jaguars, Falcons in playoff mix; Jets, Seahawks aren't postseason teams

With four Sundays in the books, the NFL standings are rife with .500 records. So, which 2-2 teams have legitimate playoff potential? Adam Schein separates contenders from pretenders.

news

Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season

Jim Trotter reports from Baltimore, where he finds a Ravens team refusing to panic as it grapples with a disturbing early season pattern. Were there reasons for optimism despite a painful defeat on Sunday?

news

Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, Judy Battista says the changes coming to the NFL concussion protocol represent a needed step for player safety.

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 5 of college football season

A trio of receivers are on the rise in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. Plus, a running back makes his debut on the list entering Week 5 of college football season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE