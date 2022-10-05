NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10

2022 stats: 1 game | 76.9 pct | 120 pass yds | 9.2 ypa | 0 pass TD | 3 INT | 15 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 1 fumble





NOTE: First-time rookie starters begin in the basement until we see more than one game.





The Mitch Trubisky Experiment is a wrap in Pittsburgh, where hometown love-thing Pickett is now embedded as the starter. Pickett arrives as a breath of fresh air for a gaggle of skill-position players annoyed with the hemmed-in air attack. Pickett’s first attempt -- a deep shot that bounced off Chase Claypool into the arms of a Jets defender -- suggests a welcome new approach, with the rookie announcing: “I told those guys, if they’re one-on-one, I’m going to give them a chance. I’m not gun-shy.”