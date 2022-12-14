NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings

2022 stats: 13 games | 66 pct | 2,534 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 12 pass TD | 4 INT | 548 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 5 fumbles





There's a version of Daniel Jones that makes a believer out of me when the Giants are ahead, the running game is singing and New York's quarterback is asked to deliver a handful of throws in key spots. That's not the version we saw Sunday with New York buried in a 21-0 grave and a banged-up Saquon Barkley looking half the player he was in September. The loss wasn't on Jones, who spent much of the day running for his life from a Philly front that abused tackles Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas. New York's weapons aren't much help, either, with Kenny Golladay eternally starring as a Gotham-based apparition for a team in free fall.





Saying it all after the defeat, coach Brian Daboll acknowledged: "There might be games where our asses get blown out."