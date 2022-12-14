NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

What more can be said about Jefferson? He's a record-setting machine. As the first wide receiver in NFL history with at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, Jefferson has done it all for the 10-3 Vikings. His elite route running, body control and hands allow him to regularly make big-time plays even when double- or triple-teamed. It looks like Jefferson was right when predicting back in July that he'd be the NFL's best wideout by season's end. Brown has taken the Eagles' offense to another level, as he's been a reliable target even when blanketed by defenders. The first Eagles wide receiver with 1,000-plus receiving yards since Jeremy Maclin in 2014, Brown's receiving TD total so far this season (10) is only one fewer than all Eagles wideouts had combined in 2021. Lockett has quietly put together an impressive campaign as a trustworthy target for Geno Smith. Lockett has a team-high eight TD receptions and is well on his way to his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign. Lamb has embraced his WR1 role in the Cowboys' offense and is on the way to a career season. With four games remaining, he's posted 961 receiving yards and six TDs, and has helped the Cowboys become one of the most explosive offenses in the second half of the season.