The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future

NFC PERSONNEL DIRECTOR: "I'm not sold. He's an average starter at best, especially if he has to a carry a consistently undermanned team. If you get some really good pieces around him, you have a chance to win because he's smart, competitive and has a good enough arm. Playing with a bad team, as he did in Carolina, only amplifies his shortcomings and makes his confidence work against him. You're really only concerned about him if he's got dudes around him and reliable protection. He can light you up in that scenario just by being a distributor and making the occasional play when he has the opportunity. Give him a weaker supporting cast and he can't do that. He's too limited, and the problem is he thinks he's John Elway. I think his truest comp is somebody like Ryan Fitzpatrick. He probably has a better arm than Fitz, but everything else is similar, with the exception that Fitz is universally loved by his teammates. Even when you look at guys who've turned their careers around in recent years -- like Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee or Geno Smith in Seattle -- Baker doesn't have their skills. Geno has always been really gifted as a pure thrower and athlete, so physical ability was never his issue. Same with Tannehill. Baker has never had that level of natural talent. I know he looked good in that comeback win (two days after being acquired by the Rams on waivers, Mayfield helped Los Angeles beat the Raiders on Thursday), but (Rams head coach) Sean McVay and Kevin Stefanski (Mayfield's head coach when he was with the Browns) are both West Coast offense disciples. I'm guessing Baker was a little more comfortable with that offense in that situation because of that. West Coast lingo rarely changes."