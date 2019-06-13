Vets addressed Duke Johnson remarks with Mayfield

Baker Mayfield wasn't pleased with how Duke Johnson handled his situation, including a trade request, last week during the team's minicamp.
NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Thursday that, according to multiple sources, several veteran Browns players approached Mayfield in the locker room after the QB's critical comments about Johnson to register their displeasure and hash out their differences.
"So it is rather striking for a player to get involved in a teammate's business in anything but a supportive role," Silver said on NFL Network's Inside Minicamp Camp Live. "We saw it last year with the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell -- that was an anomaly. Baker Mayfield is the clear leader of that (locker room) but I'm told by multiple sources that several veterans came up to him in the locker room after those comments about Duke Johnson and let's say voiced their displeasure, saying, 'Listen it's one thing to be the leader but this is a guy who is going through something, it's business and we need to support him.' Baker may not have agreed with them, but he heard them and so that is something to keep an eye on as a very, very talented team gets ready for what could be a big season."
Last week, after Johnson reiterated he'd prefer to be traded, Mayfield essentially said good riddance.
"That's something that we've been dealing with for a while," Mayfield said at the time, via The Plain Dealer. "If we have guys that want to be here, they'll show that, they'll voice that. Obviously he's going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you're either on this train or you're not, it's moving. You can get out of the way or you can join us. So it is what it is."
Mayfield also said Johnson's situation was "self-inflicted."
"I wouldn't say I'm not happy about it," Mayfield added. "It's just the way he's handled it. It can be a stir-up in the media, it can be however it wants, but if somebody wants to be here, they'll be here in that situation. You've got guys within our locker room that are dying to get playing time, that are dying to be here, and I get it...."
"I hope he understands and feels that guys are here for him, whether he is here or not, that the relationship goes beyond the player, the person as well, so I definitely hope he understands that and knows that there are guys that are here for him," the receiver said.
The Browns don't practice again until training camp in late July, when the locker room will reconvene to hash out any lingering issues, if they even remain relevant by then.
Silver also noted that head coach Freddie Kitchens is playing a bigger role in the offensive installation through June practices.