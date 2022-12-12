Around the NFL

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) expected back in regular season; QB Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) day to day

Published: Dec 12, 2022 at 06:25 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's good news in Santa Clara.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected back during the regular season after suffering MCL and ankle sprains during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with an oblique/ribs injury, the team announced on Monday.

Samuel's news is a particularly pleasant surprise after he was carted to the locker room during San Francisco's 35-7 win. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon that Samuel was believed to have avoided a major injury and that is indeed the case.

Samuel and Purdy each had MRIs on Monday that clearly came back with optimistic results for the 49ers (9-4), who play the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on a short week Thursday with a chance to clinch the NFC West.

If Purdy, who was listed as limited in the team's practice estimation on Monday, is unable to start Thursday, Josh Johnson would get the nod. Purdy is coming off a sterling performance Sunday in which he had three total touchdowns in his first-career start.

Purdy began the season at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but has been thrust into the starting lineup as injuries ended Lance's campaign and likely Garoppolo's. Purdymania has ignited over the past two weeks and now has a chance to carry into Week 15.

As for Samuel, just when he returns is now up in the air as the Niners have three games remaining after the Seahawks tilt with the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals remaining on the slate. But the dual threat, who has 840 scrimmage yards and five total TDs, is expected to return before regular season's end, which is uplifting news following his exit on Sunday.

