NFL stats and records, Week 14: Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense fly to more milestones

1) Jalen Hurts & Eagles offense cuts the Giants down to size

Jalen put the "Hurts" on the Giants on Sunday, recording 294 total yards and three scores at MetLife Stadium. It was his 11th game with multiple touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL in 2022. The hat trick has moved Hurts' total up to 32 on the season, already tied for the fourth-most in Eagles franchise history with four games to play. The only players with more are Randall Cunningham (35 in 1990), Donovan McNabb (34 in 2004), and Carson Wentz (33 in 2017). The 2004 Eagles lost Super Bowl XXXIX, and the 2017 Eagles won Super Bowl LII (both against the Patriots).

Hurts' third-quarter rush touchdown was his 10th this season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (Hurts also had 10 rush TD in 2021). He (two) and Cam Newton (three) are the only players at the position with multiple such seasons in their career.

Hurts leads the NFL with a 108.4 passer rating, though his dual-threat ability has been on display all season. It is encompassed by this: Hurts is on course to be the first player in NFL history to have a passer rating of 100-plus and 10 rushing scores in a season, while he could also become the first player in NFL history with at least 50 pass attempts and 150 carries in a season.

The Eagles offense continued to soar to the tune of a season-high 48 points in Week 14 against the Giants. The team has been the NFL's No. 1 scoring (41.0 PPG) and total (463.3 total YPG) offense since Week 12.

Miles Sanders reset his career-high in rushing yards for the second time in his last three games, putting up 144 yards and two scores on the Giants two weeks after going for 143 rushing yards versus the Packers. Sanders is the first Eagles player with 1,000 rushing yards in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Teammate A.J. Brown crossed the 1,000-yard threshold as well, the first Philadelphia wide receiver to reach the mark since Jeremy Maclin that same 2014 campaign.