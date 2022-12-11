Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce's stellar 2022 season has reached another milestone.

In Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs star became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving and the fastest to accomplish the feat.

Kelce surpassed 10,000 yards on a 38-yard reception in the first quarter.

He hit the mark in just his 140th game, shattering the previous standard set by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who reached 10,000 yards in his 177th contest. Along with Gonzalez, whose 15,127 yards are the most in league history by a tight end, Kelce joins Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates and Jason Witten in the TE 10,000 club.

Entering Week 14, Kelce needed just 26 yards to hit 10K.

Earlier in the season, he surpassed Rob Gronkowski for the most 100-yard games for a tight end.