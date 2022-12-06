Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

QBs on current roster: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Matt Corral (on injured reserve)





After releasing Baker Mayfield on Monday, the Panthers have two active players in the QB room: Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. Walker went 2-3 this season before an ankle injury sidelined him, while Darnold won his first start (and only game action) of the season in Week 12. In five starts, Walker has completed 58 percent of his passes, averaged 134.2 pass yards per game and posted a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In Darnold's lone start, he completed 57.9 percent of his pass attempts for 164 yards with one touchdown, and he also recovered his own fumble for a rushing score. Simply put, neither of these signal-callers are likely to inspire Carolina's 2023 head coach, whether that job ultimately goes to interim coach Steve Wilks or somebody else.





Matt Corral is the wild card here. The 94th overall pick in April's draft, Corral had a rough preseason showing before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury. It's hard to say how next year's staff will view Corral. The Panthers currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a quarterback come off the board in that spot.