Around the NFL

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Published: Aug 20, 2022 at 05:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday.

Corral suffered the injury when his foot was stepped on during game action, forcing him out of the contest to undergo X-rays. The scans revealed the injury, which Rhule called "significant" and will likely end his season.

Corral's stat line from his first two preseason games mirrored his underwhelming performance. The rookie completed 9 of 15 passes for 58 yards Friday night, and narrowly avoided turning the ball over on a couple of occasions. That followed a Week 1 outing in which he completed just 1 of 9 passes for 11 yards as the fourth and final quarterback to play in Carolina's win over Washington.

The former Ole Miss quarterback joined the Panthers via the 94th-overall pick in April's draft. Carolina's acquisition of Baker Mayfield buried Corral on the depth chart, and his foot injury will likely close his rookie campaign, which wasn't destined for much more than a role on the bench at best.

"I hate it for him. I hate it any time one of our guys is hurt," Rhule said. "And I thought he was playing well too. I left him in that situation backed up, because I wanted him to have that, hey here's the crowd, here's the noise. But I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early in the game. Found some guys that were open, and did some good things.

"I know Matt's a battler, so this year of development, he's going to have to grind, both taking care of his foot and all the things he needs to do as a quarterback. Hopefully some day, he'll look back and say it was a blessing, but I hate it for him right now."

Related Content

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE