Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

Allen was lights out in the first three quarters against Minnesota and put any concerns about his elbow injury to rest. But three Allen giveaways in the fourth quarter and overtime allowed the Vikings to dig out of their 17-point deficit and hand the Bills their second-straight loss:





Allen threw an INT to Patrick Peterson on fourth-and-2 from inside the Vikings' 10-yard line. Allen botched the snap on the Buffalo 1-yard line with 49 seconds left after the Bills held the Vikings out of the end zone on fourth down. Minnesota recovered the fumble for a TD and took the lead. Allen threw an INT in the end zone to Peterson to end the game in overtime.





This is a great team, but Allen's poor decision-making of late is costing the Bills big time, as they now sit third in the AFC East, behind Miami (7-2) and the Jets (6-3).