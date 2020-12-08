Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Teams whose 2021 starting QB isn't on the current roster

QBs on current roster: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Nick Foles﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





The Bears' actions over the last two seasons prove they want to move on from Trubisky. They didn't pick up the 2017 second overall draft pick's fifth-year option and they signed Foles this past offseason. The Bears have known Trubisky, who was benched for Foles back in Week 3, isn't the future -- and now the QB will hit free agency in hopes of a fresh start. Foles elevated the Bears' offense and led Chicago to an epic comeback victory against Atlanta when he initially replaced Trubisky. Foles went on to win two of his next three games as the starter. After that, though, the unit became stagnant with an immobile Foles under center until his hip injury suffered in Week 10. Trubisky has provided a spark at times, but this offense still lacks consistency and an identity.





That said, I do believe the Bears will keep Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP who's still under contract in 2021, on the roster as a backup. He's proven to be one of the best backup quarterbacks in history, so yeah, why not keep him in the room? As far as Chicago's next QB1, whether picked up in free agency or the draft, it depends entirely on who is coaching this team. Matt Nagy's job status could hang in the balance, as he's faced a ton of criticism with the Bears losing their last six games.