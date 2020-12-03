Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Six offenses I don't trust

I'm not considering anything I saw in Wednesday's game vs. Pittsburgh, because, well, very few offensive playmakers, including Lamar Jackson﻿, were on the field for Baltimore. Now that that's settled, Jackson had to be extra special this season after losing Marshal Yanda to retirement this offseason and All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending injury in Week 8. He hasn't been, and neither has Greg Roman's play-calling, which I wrote about last month.





I remember watching the Ravens play the Rams in Los Angeles last season and leaving in the second quarter because I knew the game was over. And it was. Baltimore punched the Rams in the mouth early and often. That's how explosive Jackson and the Ravens were that night and most nights in 2019. Then, that same dynamic offense was bounced in its first postseason contest, and things haven't been the same since.





When I look at this year's unit, I don't know where they're going to get the production if defenses load up the box to stop the run. Jackson hasn't consistently thrown the ball with accuracy or precision yet, and I don't think bringing in Dez Bryant is the answer. Unfortunately, relying on a guy who hasn't played football in three years to provide a boost this late in the year is pretty revealing of the dire straits this offense is in.





The only way the Ravens return to 2019 form is if Roman is able to draw up more innovative plays. He'd better get to it, 'cause Baltimore is running out of time.