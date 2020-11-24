Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Top five backup QBs

Taysom Hill has lined up all over the field during his career. OK, maybe not at defensive tackle, but he's versatile, to say the least. In 46 games prior to his first NFL start as a quarterback on Sunday, Hill completed 10-of-18 pass attempts for 205 yards. In Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons, Hill completed 18-of-23 pass attempts for 233 yards and rushed for two TDs. He made dynamic plays with his arm and legs in the Saints' win, and although he doesn't always look natural or smooth as a passer, his unique skill set gives the New Orleans offense an advantage over most defenses. It also helps that he has Sean Payton, the best play-caller in the league, on his side.





That said, I was surprised to see Hill drop back to pass in a few third-and-short situations early on against Atlanta. I'm not going to second-guess Payton, but the decision showed the coach's faith in Hill as a passer. I understand why Payton chose Hill over Jameis Winston to start the game given Hill's versatile skill set and most important, familiarity with the system.