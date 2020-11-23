Taysom Hill's performance justifies Sean Payton's decision, investment in QB

Sean Payton had no intention of being expansive about Taysom Hill﻿'s first start Sunday, brushing off post-game questions about his years-long pet project with a comment that injuries and backups becoming starters happen all the time at other positions. The Saints defense was fantastic, he said, the offensive line blocked, the game plan changed a little to include heavy play-action passes, Hill threw the ball downfield well, and that was it before Payton announced he would take no more questions about Hill.

Except for Payton's Twitter game, which made clear what Payton thought of everyone questioning how he could give the 30-year-old heretofore running back/wide receiver/tight end/personal punt protector his first career start at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons while in the middle of a playoff race instead of the more conventional quarterback, Jameis Winston﻿.

Immediately after the game, Payton went to former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White's Twitter page and retweeted the following: "Saints about to get whip trying us with taysom hill at qb we about to snack them."

White was wrong. Practically everyone was wrong. Payton's decision to start Hill with Drew Brees out for several weeks with cracked ribs and a collapsed lung makes perfect sense with the benefit of hindsight and a good look at the Saints' dominance of the Falcons in their 24-9 win Sunday. This was no gamble. It was as an informed risk to alter the offense in the middle of a playoff push and allow a player who had more career NFL tackles (12) than completions (10) to finally prove he was worth Payton's interest and investment. Payton knew the Saints' defense has historically manhandled Matt Ryan to such a degree over the last two years that whatever foibles Hill revealed in his debut -- not many, by the way -- would likely be wildly overshadowed by Ryan's struggles.

Ryan was sacked eight times, making it 17 total in the last two games between the NFC South rivals. That the Saints play the Falcons again in two weeks suggests that Payton took a peek at the schedule and knew his defense could hold off the Falcons while Hill got comfortable.

It turns out it took just about one half for that to happen.

"Your first start ever in the NFL, I think he called one formation flipped around the wrong way," Payton said. "All of that calmed down and he got very comfortable with flow of the game."

One of Hill's nicknames is the Swiss Army knife, but that can have an unflattering connotation -- would Hill be a jack of all trades, but a master of none? Really, Hill's remarkable bouncing between the glamour of the quarterback room and the grunt work of special teams was a testament to his diverse physical abilities and to the Saints' outside-the-box thinking about how to deploy personnel. Payton came in for some mocking for his fixation on Hill, which sometimes found him confoundingly taking the ball out of Brees' hands to put it in Hill's to little apparent benefit. Payton's true feelings about how Hill fit, though, surfaced when Hill got $16 million guaranteed this offseason. That's not utility man money. And it was, notably, not Winston money either.

The only surprise about Payton's decision was the shock that accompanied it.