Around the NFL

Saints sign Taysom Hill to two-year, $21M extension

Published: Apr 26, 2020 at 05:46 AM

The "Swiss Army Knife" is staying in the New Orleans Saints' cupboard.

Quarterback Taysom Hill has agreed to a two-year, $21 million extension that'll keep him with the Saints through 2021, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. He added that the deal includes $16M in guaranteed money, and can reach up to $22M with incentives.

The team later confirmed the news.

Hill, who signed a first-round level tender worth $4.66M back in March, signs this new contract on the heels of New Orleans opting to add former Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston on a one-year deal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The move signifies that the Saints aren't losing faith in the versatile Hill despite bringing in Winston, and are preparing to have the two battle it out to see who will be Drew Brees' backup this upcoming season and potential replacement in the seasons beyond 2020.

Hill stated on February 10 that he sees himself as a franchise quarterback and entertained the idea that he would leave New Orleans to achieve that goal. About a week later, following the news that Brees would return for Year 20, Hill said that having the chance to make plays as a multi-talented backup, and not necessarily just as a QB, is an "invaluable" experience.

After joining New Orleans in 2017, the "Mormon Missile" burst onto the scene in 2018 and proved he could contribute in any role coach Sean Payton needed him in.

In 2019, Hill registered his second-straight 16-game campaign, and completed three of his six pass attempts for 55 pass yards while compiling 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and 19 catches for 234 yards and six TDs.

Hill turns 30 in August.

