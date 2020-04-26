Saints sign Taysom Hill to two-year, $21M extension

View this post on Instagram

I’ve had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I’ve had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I’ve ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA! ⚜️