Jameis Winston signs 1-year, $1.1M deal with Saints

Published: Apr 28, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It took more than a month for quarterback Jameis Winston to find his way to his new NFL home.

Two days after news came to the forefront that Winston was expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Tuesday afternoon it has indeed agreed to a one-year deal to add Winston to the roster of the reigning NFC South champions.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the full breakdown of Winston's one-year, $1.1 million contract Wednesday.

Winston was replaced by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this offseason and will now presumably back up another legend in Drew Brees.

So, somehow, someway, the 2020 NFC South will feature Brees, Brady, Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Ryan.

Bridgewater filled in in spectacular fashion for an injured Brees last year, but moved on to take the starting reins for the Panthers. Winston will now presumably take on that role while looking to smooth the edges on a skillset that's been the most remarkable example of boom or bust in NFL history, evidenced by his 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last year.

Also in the quarterback room is Taysom Hill, who coach Sean Payton had previously announced as the second-stringer, so that might well be a storyline to watch.

Only eight quarterbacks have ever thrown for more than 5,000 yards in a season and now the Saints have two in Brees and last year's NFL passing champion Winston.

