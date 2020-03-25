Payton says Taysom Hill will be Saints' No. 2 QB

Taysom Hill believes he can be a franchise quarterback.

With Drew Brees returning to the Saints, at the very least, Hill's ascension to franchise signal-caller will have to wait, but apparently his promotion to second-string QB is on its way.

In an interview with WWL Radio, Saints coach Sean Payton said Hill will go into the 2020 season as the team's backup quarterback.

"He's earned that opportunity," Payton said, via The Athletic's Jeff Duncan.

Payton added he was "cleared" on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, stating, "I"m feeling a lot better."

The dynamic Hill's carried, caught and thrown his way into fandom as a Swiss Army knife-like option for Payton's exciting brand of offense.

However, Hill, a standout on special teams, has only thrown 13 passes with six completions in the regular season. He did however complete a huge 50-yarder against the Vikings in last season's playoffs during a game in which New Orleans lost, but Hill emerged as a burgeoning star with his versatility showcased.

Payton added that Hill's role as the Saints' utility player of sorts would not be altered and that another quarterback would have to be added with Teddy Bridgewater having signed with the NFC South-rival Panthers.

For now, though, Hill is moving up the depth chart.