NFL stats and records, Week 11: Mahomes, Henry save best for last

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 11:
- Patrick Mahomes engineered his seventh career game-winning drive (including playoffs) in the Chiefs' 35-31 win over the Raiders on Sunday, completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 75 passing yards and the game-winning passing touchdown to Travis Kelce. Mahomes leads all quarterbacks with 6 wins since 2018 (including playoffs) when his team has allowed at least 30 points in that game.
- Derrick Henry scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown in overtime in the Titans' win over the Ravens Sunday. Henry is the first player in NFL history with 2 overtime rushing touchdowns in a single season. Henry had 89 rushing yards on 10 carries (8.9 yards per carry) in the 4th quarter and overtime, compared to 44 rushing yards on 18 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in the first 3 quarters.
- Excluding a kneeldown on the final play of regulation, the Titans scored on each of their final 4 drives on Sunday (2 field goals and 2 touchdowns). Ryan Tannehill completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 44 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, and a 53.5 passer rating over the Titans' first 5 drives. On those final 4 drives, Tannehill completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 215 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and a 139.6 passer rating. Tannehill earned his fourth 4th-quarter comeback and led his fifth game-winning drive of the season, both most by any QB in 2020.
- Lamar Jackson has had a passer rating below 100 in each of the last 6 games, the longest streak of his career as a starting quarterback. Through 10 games in 2020, Jackson has matched his interception total (6) and doubled his losses total (4 in 2020, 2 in 2019) from his 2019 MVP season.
- Chase Claypool had a receiving touchdown in the Steelers' win over the Jaguars on Sunday, his 10th total touchdown this season. Claypool is the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era with at least 10 touchdowns over his first 10 career games.
- The Steelers defense had 4 interceptions and did not allow a passing touchdown to Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton on Sunday. It was the first time a quarterback had no pass TD and at least 4 INT in a game against the Steelers since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly did so in a 24-6 loss in Week 3, 1996.
- Philip Rivers had 3 passing touchdowns in the Colts' comeback win over the Packers on Sunday, improving to 7-3 with a 95.0 passer rating in his first season with Indianapolis. Rivers joined Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas (3 times), Bert Jones (1976 MVP season), and Peyton Manning (6 times) are the only quarterbacks in team history to win at least 7 of the team's first 10 games of a season and have a 95+ passer rating over those 10 games.
- Deshaun Watson had 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, and 0 interceptions in the Texans' win over the Patriots on Sunday. Watson has had at least 1 passing touchdown and 0 interceptions in each of the last 5 games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest such streak of Watson's career (he also had a 5-game streak in Weeks 12-16, 2018). Watson has 6 career games with at least 2 passing touchdowns and at least 1 rushing touchdown. Dak Prescott (7) is the only player with more such games since 2017.
- The Browns defeated the Eagles on Sunday to improve to 7-3 this season and remain in position to make the playoffs. The Browns snapped a 5-game losing streak vs the Eagles with the win, their first over Philadelphia since Bill Belichick was the Browns' coach in Week 11, 1994. That 1994 team made the playoffs after starting 8-2, the last time prior to 2020 that the Browns won at least 7 of their first 10 games in a season.
- The Browns had a pick-six off Carson Wentz and sacked Wentz for a safety in their win over the Eagles on Sunday. It marked the third time in team history that the Browns had a pick-six and a safety in the same game, also doing so in Week 8, 1954 against the Bears and Week 3, 1970 against the Steelers. Wentz is the third QB in Eagles history to throw a pick-six and be sacked for a safety in the same game, joining Bobby Thomason in Week 3, 1954 against the Steelers and Joe Pisarcik in Week 14, 1984 against the Cowboys.
- Taysom Hill had 51 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in the Saints' win Sunday, joining Daunte Culpepper as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with at least 50 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in their first start at QB. Culpepper had 73 rushing yards & 3 rushing touchdowns in his first start, a 30-27 Vikings win over the Bears in Week 1, 2000.
- Justin Herbert had 366 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns in the Chargers' win over the Jets on Sunday. Herbert has had at least 3 passing touchdowns in 5 games this season, the most by any rookie in NFL history. Herbert has had at least 300 passing yards in 5 games, trailing only Andrew Luck (6 such games in 2012) for most by a rookie in NFL history. Prior to Herbert (5 games with at least 3 passing touchdowns and 5 games with at least 300 passing yards) the only rookie that had 4 games with at least 3 passing touchdowns and 4 games with at least 300 passing yards was Manning in 1998.
- Keenan Allen had 16 receptions in the Chargers' win over the Jets on Sunday, breaking the single-game team record of 15 that he previously shared (Week 1, 2015 vs Lions) with Austin Ekeler (Week 5, 2019 vs Broncos) and Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow (Week 6, 1984 vs Packers)
- The Cowboys beat the Vikings 31-28 on Sunday, their first game with even 20 points since losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury. Ezekiel Elliott had 103 rushing yards, his first time hitting the century mark this season. CeeDee Lamb had 4 receptions (including a touchdown) and now has 48 this season, surpassing Hall of Famer Bob Hayes' franchise rookie record of 46 receptions in 1965.
- Adam Thielen had 2 receiving touchdowns in the Vikings loss on Sunday, bringing his season total to 11. Thielen set the team record for most receiving touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Moss' 10 receiving touchdowns in the first 10 games in 2003.
- Washington defeated the Bengals 20-9 on Sunday, earning Alex Smith his first win as a starting QB since Week 10, 2018 against the Buccaneers 742 days ago. A.J. Green had a receiving touchdown in the loss, his first since Week 8, 2018 against those same Buccaneers.
- The Panthers shut out the Lions 20-0 on Sunday, one week after losing 46-23 to the Buccaneers. The Panthers are the first team to shut out an opponent after allowing at least 45 points in the previous week since the 2012 Saints lost 52-47 to the Giants in Week 14 and then won 41-0 vs the Buccaneers in Week 15. P.J. Walker made his first career start in the win, joining Rivers (won 27-0 over Raiders in Week 1, 2006) and Jacoby Brissett (won 27-0 over Texans in Week 3, 2016) as the only quarterbacks in the last 30 seasons to win their first career start in shutout fashion.