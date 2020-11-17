Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Top five Hail Mary targets

No surprise here. Hopkins has the best hands in the league, as we witnessed on Sunday. According to Next Gen Stats, the 43-yard TD pass had a 16.9 percent completion probability. I know that number makes sense when factoring in Murray's scramble yards (30.2), the air yards on the throw (51.7) and the number of defenders in coverage (three), but it doesn't measure the quality of the hands of the the player on the receiving end.





Remember, Hopkins recorded 115 receptions with ZERO drops back in 2018. He's so reliable, in part, because of the sheer size of his hands (he wears size XXXXL gloves). He's had a Hall of Fame-worthy career full of acrobatic catches with defenders hanging on him.