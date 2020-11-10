Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Blueprints for beating Tom Brady, Russell Wilson exposed?

We just watched Tom Brady and Russell Wilson lose in the same week for the first time this season, but it was how each quarterback played in Week 9 defeats that really stood out.

It was the worst outing for either quarterback this season, by a mile. I mean, Wilson gave the ball away four times (one shy of matching his career high) in a 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Brady suffered the most lopsided loss of his 21-year career, a 35-point margin of defeat to the New Orleans Saints, on Sunday night.

What went wrong for these two stars?

Let's start with Wilson. Coming into the season, the 12s made a plea to Let Russ Cook, essentially pleading with coach Pete Carroll to unleash the quarterback from a conservative, run-first approach. The Seahawks have done that, which is why Wilson is one of the top MVP candidates at midseason, but has the team veered too far away from its winning formula of the past?

The biggest issue for Seattle on Sunday was that its traditionally balanced offense was consistently forced to throw the ball. Wilson attempted 41 passes and posted a season-high 390 yards, but that kind of production hasn't amounted to victories in his career. He's 1-3 in his career (0-2 this season) when throwing for at least 380 yards. The Seahawks were without their top two running backs against Buffalo and ran for just 57 yards on 17 carries (3.4 per rush), well below their season average of 116.9 rush yards per game.

That said, when your defense can't stop the opponent -- unfamiliar territory for Wilson, who's been spoiled with supreme defenses in his career -- it's awfully hard to win games. An unrecognizable unit to Carroll, the Seahawks' defense is making headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2020. The Bills' 44 points on Sunday were the most Seattle has allowed since Carroll became head coach in 2010. The 'Hawks have allowed 2,897 pass yards in the first eight games of the season, the most any team has given up during that span in the Super Bowl era.