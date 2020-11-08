Around the NFL

Pete Carroll doesn't 'even recognize' defense after allowing 44 points

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 06:28 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

An often non-existent rushing game has been problematic for the Buffalo Bills throughout the season.

And Buffalo hardly found success running the ball on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but it was hardly a problem, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen scorched the befuddled birds to the tune of 415 yards and three touchdowns through the air for a 44-34 Buffalo win and a Seahawks defeat that exasperated coach Pete Carroll.

"So out of character across the board, I don't even recognize us," Carroll said after of the loss, via KOIN News' AJ McCord.

The 44 points scored by the Bills were the most against the Seahawks since Carroll's arrival in 2010 (and he was recently extended through 2025). During that span, Carroll's defenses have allowed 40 or more points five times now and Seattle is 0-5 in those games.

It's a trend that doesn't bode well for the 2020 Seahawks (6-2), who have scored 34 points in each of their losses this year and allowed an average of 40.5 points. In other words, if the opposing offense is hot, if Russell Wilson isn't cooking at his best, the Seahawks can be outscored and conquered.

That's what occurred Sunday, as Wilson's MVP campaign likely lost a little in the polls, but a 34-point output still shouldn't be the stuff of losses.

But that's the trend for Seattle. Dead last in the NFL in total and passing defense, the Seahawks lived down to those statistical rankings in Week 9.

The Bills rushed just 19 times for only 34 yards. It might well have thrown off the Seahawks a bit, but it was hardly some sort of subterfuge that should have confounded the Seahawks for a full 60 minutes.

"These guys didn't even try to run the football today," Carroll said, via NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann. "We didn't expect that to happen. We didn't think they would totally abandon the running game. We had a real nice plan for how they were gonna run it. We have to be able to adapt better."

Allen was the sixth QB this year to throw for 300 or more yards against the Seahawks' porous defense, so at this point it's to be expected. Even the return of Jamal Adams didn't bode well. Adams had 1.5 sacks as Seattle had seven, but against the sturdy Allen it did little to slow down the passing attack.

High-flying as the Seahawks have been on offense, they can't win every shootout and Sunday was evidence to that.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Ravens defense held down the Colts for a key win, Dalvin Cook had another huge day in another Vikings win and the Chiefs staved off the Christian McCaffrey-led Panthers.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford exits early in loss to Vikings, clears concussion protocol

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ nearly missed Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. The Detroit Lions quarterback made it but was forced to exit early.
news

Dolphins face Cardinals without five assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols

The Dolphins announced assistants Robby Brown (QBs), Marion Hobby (DL), Gerald Alexander (DBs), Austin Clark (OLBs) and Kolby Smith (QC) won't be available to coach Sunday against the Cardinals because of COVID-19 protocols. 
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) active vs. Steelers

The Cowboys announced running back Ezekiel Elliott will be active for Sunday's clash against the undefeated Steelers. Elliott was previously listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.
news

Washington QB Kyle Allen dislocates ankle in loss to Giants

Kyle Allen's season appears to be over. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a dislocated ankle against the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter against the Colts and did not return. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree to four-year extension

Pete Carroll isn't going anywhere. Earlier this week, the Seahawks reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Carroll that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Panthers plan to rotate series between Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is finally returning to the football field Sunday. Don't be surprised if he's not a workhorse his first game back. The Panthers are expected to rotate series between McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland placed ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL