Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree to four-year extension

Pete Carroll isn't going anywhere.

Earlier this week, the Seahawks reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Carroll that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The 69-year-old Carroll is the NFL's oldest coach but has no plans of slowing down. Rapoport reported earlier this year that Carroll wanted to coach at least five more years.

The extension keeps him tied to Seattle through the 2025 season when Carroll will be 74 years old.

Carroll joined the Seahawks in 2010 after a lengthy stint at USC. In his 11th season in Seattle, Carroll is the winningest head coach in Seahawks franchise history with a record of 106-60-1.

Under his leadership, the Seahawks have won a Lombardi Trophy, been to two Super Bowls, won four NFC West titles and been to the playoffs eight times.

