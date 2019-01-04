Anatomy of NFL's WR1: What makes DeAndre Hopkins great

"A lot of people, they have trouble tracking the ball when it's around them," he said. "They don't trust to open up. For me, when the ball is not in your vicinity, you have to open up. You have to expose your body. For me, I'll take that hit for the team where I open up. A lot of guys try to short-arm catch it or they don't want to leave their feet. For me, that's my ball, man."